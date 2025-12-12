KP Former Ministers Refuse to Vacate Offices | Govt Vehicles & Keys Retained - Aaj Pakistan News
KP Former Ministers Refuse to Vacate Offices | Govt Vehicles & Keys Retained - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Karachi Water Tanker Crushes 12-Year-Old | Driver Flees | Heavy Traffic Deaths 247 | 11AM Headlines
🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Sindh Assembly Updates & Debates | Aaj News Live
Sindh Sajawal Incident | Elderly Complaints Turn Violent | Land Dispute Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Lahore Trader Steals 20kg Gold | Jewelers File Complaint | Theft Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Karachi Protests Against Heavy Traffic Accidents & E-Challan | Jamaat-e-Islami Demo - Aaj News
Karachi Launches First Aerial E-Challan | Drones Monitor Traffic & Fines - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین