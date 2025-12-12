World Bank Approves $40M for Pakistan Water & Sanitation Projects - Aaj Pakistan News

World Bank Approves $40M for Pakistan Water & Sanitation Projects - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 12 Dec, 2025 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
World Bank Approves $40M for Pakistan Water & Sanitation Projects - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین