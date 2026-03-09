Oil Price Hits $115 per Barrel | Global Market Surge | Crude Oil Update - Aaj Pakistan News

Oil Price Hits $115 per Barrel | Global Market Surge | Crude Oil Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 09 Mar, 2026 10:10am
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Oil Price Hits $115 per Barrel | Global Market Surge | Crude Oil Update - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین