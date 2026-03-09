Gold Price Updates | Mojtaba Khamenei New Supreme Leader | Iran-Israel War - 4PM News Headlines
Shahbaz Sharif Chairs High-Level Meeting | Emergency Economic Measures | Relief Plan - Aaj News
Lahore Relief Markets See High Fruit and Chicken Prices - Aaj Pakistan News
Iran Big Victory! | Mojtaba Khamenei New Supreme Leader | Trump Admits Defeat? | 3PM News Headlines
Pakistan Requests $5B Deposit & $5B Oil Facility from Saudi Arabia | Long-term Economic Cooperation
Pakistan Corporate Registrations Surge | Foreign Investment | SECP Feb Report - Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan Stock Exchange | 13K Points Drop | Short Recovery | 100 Index Update - Aaj Pakistan News
