Live: Pakistan–Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Passes Away | Iran | Israel | United States Tensions
Live: Pakistan–Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Passes Away | Iran | Israel | United States Tensions
مزید خبریں
Pakistan Hockey Team Qualifies for World Cup | Grand Welcome in Islamabad - Aaj News
Pakistan Army Operations | Taliban & Fitna al-Khawarij Bases Targeted - Aaj Pakistan News
PM Shahbaz Sharif Announces Austerity Measures | Fuel Prices Set to Rise | Pakistan Update
ICC T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament | Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan Included - Aaj Pakistan News
PM Shahbaz Sharif Addresses Nation on Current Crisis and Economic Measures | Iran-US War |Oil Crisis
Mojtaba Khamenei Appointed New Supreme Leader | Iran Security Concerns | Middle East - Spot Light
مقبول ترین