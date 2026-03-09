Pakistan Army Operations | Taliban & Fitna al-Khawarij Bases Targeted - Aaj Pakistan News

Pakistan Army Operations | Taliban & Fitna al-Khawarij Bases Targeted - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 09 Mar, 2026 10:50pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Pakistan Army Operations | Taliban & Fitna al-Khawarij Bases Targeted - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین