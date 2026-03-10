Putin and Trump Discuss Early Resolution of Iran Conflict Over Phone - Aaj Pakistan News

Putin and Trump Discuss Early Resolution of Iran Conflict Over Phone - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 10 Mar, 2026 01:25pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Putin and Trump Discuss Early Resolution of Iran Conflict Over Phone - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین