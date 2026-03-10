Why Diabetes Is Increasing Rapidly in Pakistan’s Society?- Awaz
Why Diabetes Is Increasing Rapidly in Pakistan’s Society?- Awaz
مزید خبریں
Federal Govt Weekly Holiday on Friday | PM Orders Savings & Audit Measures - Aaj Pakistan News
Iran Missile Strikes on Israel | Drones Hit UAE & Bahrain | 24-Hour Casualties Reported - Aaj News
TS PM Letter to Mujtaba
Iran US War News Live | Petrol Price | Trump Warns Iran’s Leadership | 8PM Aaj News Headlines
Warning to YouTubers | Law Minister Issues Alert | Azam Nazeer Tarar | Last Warning - Aaj News
Pakistan Ke Dushman Terrorists | Goher Ka Bayan | PTI Chairman Dialogue - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین