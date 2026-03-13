Live: Nehal Hashmi Oath Ceremony | Sindh Governor Swearing-In Karachi - Aaj Pakistan News

Live: Nehal Hashmi Oath Ceremony | Sindh Governor Swearing-In Karachi - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 13 Mar, 2026 04:25pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Live: Nehal Hashmi Oath Ceremony | Sindh Governor Swearing-In Karachi - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین