Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Pushes Weekly Inflation Up by 1.89% in Pakistan - Aaj Pakistan News

Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Pushes Weekly Inflation Up by 1.89% in Pakistan - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 13 Mar, 2026 05:35pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Pushes Weekly Inflation Up by 1.89% in Pakistan - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین