Kohat Anti-Drone System | Police Jam Suspected Drone Flight and Bring It Down - Aaj Pakistan News

Kohat Anti-Drone System | Police Jam Suspected Drone Flight and Bring It Down - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 14 Mar, 2026 09:35am
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Kohat Anti-Drone System | Police Jam Suspected Drone Flight and Bring It Down - Aaj Pakistan News
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