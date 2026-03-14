Karachi Police Encounter | Defence Phase 7 Saadi Road | Criminal Killed | Aaj Pakistan News
Karachi Police Encounter | Defence Phase 7 Saadi Road | Criminal Killed | Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Amsterdam Explosion | Jewish School Damaged | Community Targeted | Aaj Pakistan News
US Offers $1 Million Reward | Iran Revolutionary Guard Leaders | Khamenei, Larijani Named | Aaj News
North Korea Missile Test | Ballistic Projectile Fired | South Korea & Japan Alert |Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan Customs Seizes Sindh Govt Vehicle | Sharjeel Memon Statement | Aaj Pakistan News
Ramadan Inflation Pakistan | Grocery, Meat & Fruit Prices Surge | Aaj Pakistan News
US Israel Strikes Iran | Tehran Bombings | 1450 Casualties | B-2 Bombers Deployed |Aaj Pakistan News
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