Karachi Police Encounter | Defence Phase 7 Saadi Road | Criminal Killed | Aaj Pakistan News

Karachi Police Encounter | Defence Phase 7 Saadi Road | Criminal Killed | Aaj Pakistan News
Published 14 Mar, 2026 11:55am
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Karachi Police Encounter | Defence Phase 7 Saadi Road | Criminal Killed | Aaj Pakistan News
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