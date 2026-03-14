Pakistan Army Strikes Kandahar Airfield Oil Sites | Operation Ghazb ul-Haq | Aaj Pakistan News

Pakistan Army Strikes Kandahar Airfield Oil Sites | Operation Ghazb ul-Haq | Aaj Pakistan News
Published 14 Mar, 2026 12:40pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Pakistan Army Strikes Kandahar Airfield Oil Sites | Operation Ghazb ul-Haq | Aaj Pakistan News
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