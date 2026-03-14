PM Shehbaz Sharif Meeting | Salary Cut Decision | March 23 Simplicity Directive - Aaj Pakistan News

PM Shehbaz Sharif Meeting | Salary Cut Decision | March 23 Simplicity Directive - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 14 Mar, 2026 02:40pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
PM Shehbaz Sharif Meeting | Salary Cut Decision | March 23 Simplicity Directive - Aaj Pakistan News
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