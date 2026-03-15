Kohat Police Operation | CTD Search | Heavy Weapons Recovered - Aaj Pakistan News

Kohat Police Operation | CTD Search | Heavy Weapons Recovered - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 15 Mar, 2026 01:25pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Kohat Police Operation | CTD Search | Heavy Weapons Recovered - Aaj Pakistan News
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