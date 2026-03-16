Israel Strikes Continue in Gaza | Casualties Reported, Rafah Border Partially Open - Aaj News
Israel Strikes Continue in Gaza | Casualties Reported, Rafah Border Partially Open - Aaj News
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US Crude Oil Prices Up 2% | Global Oil Market Update | 2 pm headkines
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Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Indices See Losses - Aaj Pakistan News
Bajaur Operation | Afghan Taliban Posts Targeted with Guided Missiles - Aaj Pakistan News
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