Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Quetta | Meeting CM Sarfaraz Bugti - Aaj Pakistan News

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Quetta | Meeting CM Sarfaraz Bugti - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 16 Mar, 2026 04:20pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Quetta | Meeting CM Sarfaraz Bugti - Aaj Pakistan News
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