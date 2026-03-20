Iran Response | Haifa Refinery Strike | Middle East Oil Crisis Escalates - Aaj Pakistan News

Iran Response | Haifa Refinery Strike | Middle East Oil Crisis Escalates - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 20 Mar, 2026 11:30am
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Iran Response | Haifa Refinery Strike | Middle East Oil Crisis Escalates - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین