Petrol Price Rise Directly Affects Vegetable and Grocery Prices in Pakistan | Inflation - Aaj News

Petrol Price Rise Directly Affects Vegetable and Grocery Prices in Pakistan | Inflation - Aaj News
Published 01 May, 2026 03:10pm
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Petrol Price Rise Directly Affects Vegetable and Grocery Prices in Pakistan | Inflation - Aaj News
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