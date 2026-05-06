US Iran Deal Near | Nuclear Agreement | Sanctions Relief | Strait of Hormuz Update - Aaj News

US Iran Deal Near | Nuclear Agreement | Sanctions Relief | Strait of Hormuz Update - Aaj News
Published 06 May, 2026 06:45pm
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US Iran Deal Near | Nuclear Agreement | Sanctions Relief | Strait of Hormuz Update - Aaj News
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