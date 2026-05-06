Heatwave Alert Pakistan | Temperature 50°C Forecast | Weather Warning 2026 | Met Office - Aaj News

Heatwave Alert Pakistan | Temperature 50°C Forecast | Weather Warning 2026 | Met Office - Aaj News
Published 06 May, 2026 08:20pm
ویڈیوز
Heatwave Alert Pakistan | Temperature 50°C Forecast | Weather Warning 2026 | Met Office - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین