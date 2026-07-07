Ziarat Security Meeting | Sarfraz Bugti | Anti-Terror Operation - Aaj News
Ziarat Security Meeting | Sarfraz Bugti | Anti-Terror Operation - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
Sarfraz Bugti Visits Ziarat | Terror Crackdown | Balochistan Security - Aaj News
PM Shehbaz Sharif | Anti-Terror Resolve | Indus Waters Treaty - Aaj News
Ziarat Clearance Operation | 15 Terrorists Eliminated | 9 Police Martyrs - Aaj News
Pakistan Climate Change | Glacier Floods | Monsoon Alert | Gilgit-Baltistan - Aaj News
WhatsApp Username Feature Launched | Chat Without Phone Number - Aaj News
Croatia Foreign Minister Visit Pakistan | Ishaq Dar Diplomatic Talks - Aaj News
مقبول ترین