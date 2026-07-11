Indus Waters Treaty Explained | Pakistan India Water Agreement | Sindh Tas Agreement - Aaj News

Indus Waters Treaty Explained | Pakistan India Water Agreement | Sindh Tas Agreement - Aaj News
Published 11 Jul, 2026 04:25pm
ویڈیوز - کرنٹ افیئرز
Indus Waters Treaty Explained | Pakistan India Water Agreement | Sindh Tas Agreement - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین