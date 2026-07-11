KP Glacier Lake Alert | GLOF Warning | Flood Risk | Heavy Rains - Aaj News

KP Glacier Lake Alert | GLOF Warning | Flood Risk | Heavy Rains - Aaj News
Published 11 Jul, 2026 08:05pm
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KP Glacier Lake Alert | GLOF Warning | Flood Risk | Heavy Rains - Aaj News
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