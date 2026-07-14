Punjab Assembly Speaker Praises Pakistan Army Role in National Security - Aaj News

Punjab Assembly Speaker Praises Pakistan Army Role in National Security - Aaj News
Published 14 Jul, 2026 03:10pm
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Punjab Assembly Speaker Praises Pakistan Army Role in National Security - Aaj News
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