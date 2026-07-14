Ishaq Dar Meets Bilawal Bhutto to Discuss Political Situation and AJK Affairs - Aaj News

Ishaq Dar Meets Bilawal Bhutto to Discuss Political Situation and AJK Affairs - Aaj News
Published 14 Jul, 2026 03:55pm
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Ishaq Dar Meets Bilawal Bhutto to Discuss Political Situation and AJK Affairs - Aaj News
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