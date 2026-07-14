Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Not Reopen Under Military Pressure - Aaj News

Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Not Reopen Under Military Pressure - Aaj News
Published 14 Jul, 2026 07:20pm
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Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Not Reopen Under Military Pressure - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین