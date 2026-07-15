Will 5G Improve Slow Internet and Call Drops in Pakistan? - Aaj News

Will 5G Improve Slow Internet and Call Drops in Pakistan? - Aaj News
Published 15 Jul, 2026 12:15pm
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Will 5G Improve Slow Internet and Call Drops in Pakistan? - Aaj News
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