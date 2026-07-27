Global Oil Prices Drop as Hopes Rise for US-Iran Agreement - Aaj News

Global Oil Prices Drop as Hopes Rise for US-Iran Agreement - Aaj News
Published 27 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Global Oil Prices Drop as Hopes Rise for US-Iran Agreement - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین