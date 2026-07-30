Extreme Heat Triggers Historic Wildfires Across Europe - Aaj News

Extreme Heat Triggers Historic Wildfires Across Europe - Aaj News
Published 30 Jul, 2026 02:50pm
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Extreme Heat Triggers Historic Wildfires Across Europe - Aaj News
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