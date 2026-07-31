Petrol Price | Diesel Price Increase | Fuel Prices - Aaj News

Petrol Price | Diesel Price Increase | Fuel Prices - Aaj News
Published 31 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
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Petrol Price | Diesel Price Increase | Fuel Prices - Aaj News
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