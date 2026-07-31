Gaza Peace Deal | Hamas Disarmament | Trump Statement - Aaj News

Gaza Peace Deal | Hamas Disarmament | Trump Statement - Aaj News
Published 31 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
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Gaza Peace Deal | Hamas Disarmament | Trump Statement - Aaj News
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