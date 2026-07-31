Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in Peshawar, Homes Inundated - Aaj News

Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in Peshawar, Homes Inundated - Aaj News
Published 31 Jul, 2026 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in Peshawar, Homes Inundated - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین