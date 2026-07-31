Trump Announces Gaza Peace Framework Following Hamas Disarmament Agreement - Aaj News

Trump Announces Gaza Peace Framework Following Hamas Disarmament Agreement - Aaj News
Published 31 Jul, 2026 03:50pm
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Trump Announces Gaza Peace Framework Following Hamas Disarmament Agreement - Aaj News
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