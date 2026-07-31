No Talks with Terrorists | DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Clear Warning | Pakistan Counter Terrorism Policy

No Talks with Terrorists | DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Clear Warning | Pakistan Counter Terrorism Policy
Published 31 Jul, 2026 10:55pm
ویڈیوز
No Talks with Terrorists | DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Clear Warning | Pakistan Counter Terrorism Policy
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