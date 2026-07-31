Trump Iran Talks Condition | Ceasefire Demand Before Negotiations, Warning Issued - Aaj News

Trump Iran Talks Condition | Ceasefire Demand Before Negotiations, Warning Issued - Aaj News
Published 31 Jul, 2026 11:00pm
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Trump Iran Talks Condition | Ceasefire Demand Before Negotiations, Warning Issued - Aaj News
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