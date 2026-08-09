Iran Demands War Compensation | 6 Conditions to Reopen Strait of Hormuz - Aaj News

Iran Demands War Compensation | 6 Conditions to Reopen Strait of Hormuz - Aaj News
Published 09 Aug, 2026 01:25pm
ویڈیوز
Iran Demands War Compensation | 6 Conditions to Reopen Strait of Hormuz - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین