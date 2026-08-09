Abdullah Tahir Case | PTI Leader | Bajaur Shooters | Lahore Police Probe - Aaj News

Abdullah Tahir Case | PTI Leader | Bajaur Shooters | Lahore Police Probe - Aaj News
Published 09 Aug, 2026 05:10pm
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Abdullah Tahir Case | PTI Leader | Bajaur Shooters | Lahore Police Probe - Aaj News
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