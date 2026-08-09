Pakistan Rejects Afghan Claims | Weapons Smuggling Allegations Denied - Aaj News

Pakistan Rejects Afghan Claims | Weapons Smuggling Allegations Denied - Aaj News
Published 09 Aug, 2026 08:00pm
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Pakistan Rejects Afghan Claims | Weapons Smuggling Allegations Denied - Aaj News
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