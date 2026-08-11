US Iran Tensions | Pakistan Qatar Oman Mediation | Peace Talks | Aaj News

US Iran Tensions | Pakistan Qatar Oman Mediation | Peace Talks | Aaj News
Published 11 Aug, 2026 04:00pm
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US Iran Tensions | Pakistan Qatar Oman Mediation | Peace Talks | Aaj News
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