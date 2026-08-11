Makkah Defence Agreement | Pakistan Saudi Arabia | Peace Pact | Shehbaz Sharif - Aaj News

Makkah Defence Agreement | Pakistan Saudi Arabia | Peace Pact | Shehbaz Sharif - Aaj News
Published 11 Aug, 2026 10:45pm
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Makkah Defence Agreement | Pakistan Saudi Arabia | Peace Pact | Shehbaz Sharif - Aaj News
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