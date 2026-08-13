Petrol Shortage | Dealers Strike | Transport Strike | Fuel Crisis in Pakistan - Aaj News

Petrol Shortage | Dealers Strike | Transport Strike | Fuel Crisis in Pakistan - Aaj News
Published 13 Aug, 2026 10:05pm
ویڈیوز
Petrol Shortage | Dealers Strike | Transport Strike | Fuel Crisis in Pakistan - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین