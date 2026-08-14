President Asif Zardari | Victory Memorial Speech | Yaadgar-e-Fatah | Pakistan - Aaj News
President Asif Zardari | Victory Memorial Speech | Yaadgar-e-Fatah | Pakistan - Aaj News
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Victory Memorial | PM’s Key Speech | Inauguration Ceremony | Pakistan - Aaj News
Victory Memorial | President, PM & Field Marshal Inaugurate Memorial - Aaj News
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