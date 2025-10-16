لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 16, 2025  
22 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Holds Crucial Talks with PPP Delegation Today - Aaj Pakistan News

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Holds Crucial Talks with PPP Delegation Today - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 16 Oct, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Holds Crucial Talks with PPP Delegation Today - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین