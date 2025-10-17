لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 17, 2025  
23 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

CM Sohail Afridi Approaches Court to Meet Imran Khan - Aaj Pakistan News

CM Sohail Afridi Approaches Court to Meet Imran Khan - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 17 Oct, 2025 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
CM Sohail Afridi Approaches Court to Meet Imran Khan - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین