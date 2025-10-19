Pakistanis Say ”We Can’t Trust Afghans“ | Strong Public Reaction | Aaj News Pakistan
Pakistanis Say "We Can’t Trust Afghans" | Strong Public Reaction | Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
10PM Aaj News Headlines | Israel Launches Fierce Strikes | Ceasefire in Danger | Middle East Updates
Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire | Doha Talks | Peace Agreement | Regional Stability - Pakistan news
Clearing Terrorists | Doha Talks Briefing | Shahbaz Sharif | Nawaz Sharif | Maryam Nawaz
Wheat Policy 2025-26 | Pakistan Grain Prices | Strategic Reserves | Farmers Profit - Pakistan news
IMF Deal | Pakistan Economy | Muhammad Aurangzeb | US Visit | Flood Relief - Pakistan news
Karachi’s Maymar Afghan Settlement Demolition Enters Fifth Day; Over 1,200 Structures Razed
مقبول ترین