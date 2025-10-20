نوجوان طالبات کا کمال، 5 منٹ میں حلیم مکس تیار
Five-Minute Haleem Mix Ready! Young Female Students Blend Tradition with Technology - Aaj Pakistan
مزید خبریں
Dacoit Arrested Along with Accomplices – Aaj News Pakistan
Armed Robbers Steal 4.5 Million PKR and Flee – Aaj News Pakistan
Japanese Ambassador Meets Deputy PM Ishaq Dar – Aaj News Pakistan
President and Prime Minister extend Diwali greetings to Hindu community in Pakistan - Aaj News
Doctors Advise Wearing Masks as Smog Engulfs Lahore – Aaj News Pakistan
New Development in Mustafa Amir Murder Case – Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین