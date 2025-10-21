لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 21, 2025  
28 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Asia Cup 2025 | India Claims Trophy | Cricket Showdown | Pakistan vs India - Aaj Pakistan News

Asia Cup 2025 | India Claims Trophy | Cricket Showdown | Pakistan vs India - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 21 Oct, 2025 05:00pm
ویڈیوز
Asia Cup 2025 | India Claims Trophy | Cricket Showdown | Pakistan vs India - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین