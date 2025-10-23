لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 24, 2025  
1 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Imran Khan Control | PTI Leadership Pressure | Internal Party Rules - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha

Imran Khan Control | PTI Leadership Pressure | Internal Party Rules - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha
Published 23 Oct, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Imran Khan Control | PTI Leadership Pressure | Internal Party Rules - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین