Aaj News

Live

Imran Khan Sends Key Message on KP Cabinet from Adiala - Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir

Imran Khan Sends Key Message on KP Cabinet from Adiala - Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir
Published 28 Oct, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
Imran Khan Sends Key Message on KP Cabinet from Adiala - Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین